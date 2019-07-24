FAYETTEVILLE — Angela June Green, 53, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on July 21, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

Born in Wilmington, Angela is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Faye Green and father E.B. York, both of Wilmington.

She enjoyed spending time with family and spreading love to all who knew her.

She is survived by her sisters, Billie Green Smith of White Lake and Zelda Green Jacobs of Wilmington; nieces Amanda Smith Jacobs, Nicole Jacobs, Leshia Jacobs, Amie Jacobs and Julie Jacobs; nephews Daniel Smith and Herbert Jacobs; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

To celebrate her life, on Saturday, July 27, the family will be having a gathering at the house of her cousin, Donna Jacobs on Jacobs Loop Road in Buckhead, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at www.madd.org.