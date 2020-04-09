Ann Maria Burcham Sevey, 84, of Elizabethtown passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Doris Burcham; and her husbands, Horace Sellers and Don Sevey.

Ann leaves behind two daughters, Niki S. Dennis (Matt) of Elizabethtown; Debbie S. Kinlaw (Kenneth) of Bladenboro; one son, Robert Sellers of the home; one stepson, Johnny Sevey; two stepdaughters, Dawn S. Wallace (Steve) and Nancy Wilson; five grandchildren, McRae Bryan (Sandy), Madison Coates (Andy), Chap Dennis, Travis Sellers (Kelly), and Whitney Kinlaw (Justin); three great-grandchildren, Willow Bryan, Cayson Sellers and Lily Bess Coates; a special friend, Linda Avant and her fur baby Goldie Maria.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a drive-thru visitation is planned for Friday, April 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. All attendees for this visitation are asked to please enter the funeral home parking lot via the N.C. 242 side and follow the signs around the building. Please stay in your vehicles. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bladen We Care or a .