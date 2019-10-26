atsy Ann Long Horn

Service Information
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC
28337
(910)-645-2600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Obituary
Patsy Ann Long Horn, 79, of Dublin passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard Long and Mae Herring Long; husband, Jim Horn; son, Johnny Gray; daughter, Barbara Towery; three sisters, Betty Flower, Barbara Caulder and Addie Mae Soles; and two brothers, Marshall and James Long.

Patsy leaves behind one daughter, Patty Norman (Keith) of Fayetteville; three brothers, Jimmy Long of Hope Mills, Dwight "Pete" Long of Bladenboro, and Huey Long of Tar Heel; four sisters, Phyllis Riley of Lumberton, Judy Hubbard of Gray's Creek, Elaine "Patricia" Smith of Tar Heel, and Millie Long of Dublin; six grandchildren, Amanda Carleton, Brandy Bragg, Douglas Horne, Johnny Gray, Robbie Towery and Johnathan Gray; and five great-grandchildren, Laura Bragg, Sarah Bragg, Valentina Gray, and Jaxxon and Colton Towery.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in Bladen Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
