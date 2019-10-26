Patsy Ann Long Horn, 79, of Dublin passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard Long and Mae Herring Long; husband, Jim Horn; son, Johnny Gray; daughter, Barbara Towery; three sisters, Betty Flower, Barbara Caulder and Addie Mae Soles; and two brothers, Marshall and James Long.

Patsy leaves behind one daughter, Patty Norman (Keith) of Fayetteville; three brothers, Jimmy Long of Hope Mills, Dwight "Pete" Long of Bladenboro, and Huey Long of Tar Heel; four sisters, Phyllis Riley of Lumberton, Judy Hubbard of Gray's Creek, Elaine "Patricia" Smith of Tar Heel, and Millie Long of Dublin; six grandchildren, Amanda Carleton, Brandy Bragg, Douglas Horne, Johnny Gray, Robbie Towery and Johnathan Gray; and five great-grandchildren, Laura Bragg, Sarah Bragg, Valentina Gray, and Jaxxon and Colton Towery.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.