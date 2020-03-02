Barbara Chapman Dennis

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Elizabethtown , NC
Obituary
Barbara Chapman Dennis, 83, of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Helen Chapman; and two sons, Bob Dennis and James Rollin Dennis.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was the most caring person and she dedicated￼ most of her time to taking care of her family and advocating for people with special needs. Barbara was also known as the Elizabethtown City Hostess for numerous years. She￼ will be greatly missed in the community, as well as by her loved ones.

Barbara leaves behind her husband, Keith Dennis of the home; son, Matt Dennis and wife Niki of Elizabethtown; daughter, Shawn Cooper of Shallotte; sister, Henrietta Moore (Howard) of Hartsville, South Carolina; four grandchildren, McRae Bryan (Sandy), Chap Dennis, Madison Coates (Andy), and Rylee Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Willow Bryan and Lily Bess Coates.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jay Winston officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bladen County Special Olympics.
Published in Bladen Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
