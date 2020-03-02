Barbara Chapman Dennis, 83, of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Helen Chapman; and two sons, Bob Dennis and James Rollin Dennis.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was the most caring person and she dedicated￼ most of her time to taking care of her family and advocating for people with special needs. Barbara was also known as the Elizabethtown City Hostess for numerous years. She￼ will be greatly missed in the community, as well as by her loved ones.

Barbara leaves behind her husband, Keith Dennis of the home; son, Matt Dennis and wife Niki of Elizabethtown; daughter, Shawn Cooper of Shallotte; sister, Henrietta Moore (Howard) of Hartsville, South Carolina; four grandchildren, McRae Bryan (Sandy), Chap Dennis, Madison Coates (Andy), and Rylee Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Willow Bryan and Lily Bess Coates.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jay Winston officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bladen County Special Olympics.