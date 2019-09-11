Benjamin Franklin Little, 92, WWII Army veteran of Clarkton, passed away on September 10, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Frank Little and Ora Elizabeth Edwards Little, seven brothers and one sister.

Benjamin leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Buie Little of the home; one son, Mark Little and wife Ethel of Clarkton; two daughters, Beth Royal and husband Ashley of Holden Beach; Sharon West and husband Randy of Clarkton; eight grandchildren, Luke Little (Nikki) of Morganton, Marko Little (Pam) of Chadbourn, Kaycee Price (J.P.) of Whiteville, Sarah Beasley (Clint) of Henrico, Virginia, Mae Ledford (Phillip) of Quinton, Virginia, Maranda Wilkerson (Rodney) of Boardman, Lindsey Norris (Brett) of Whiteville, and Jessica West of Clarkton; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Benjamin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a dairy farmer by trade. Among his many accomplishments, he was the director of Dairyman Inc., a member of the Clarkton Lions Club, Clarkton Rescue Squad and a deacon at Clarkton First Baptist Church. He served his Heavenly Father, his country and his family with all his heart. He left a legacy of love and honor to his family and his community.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Clarkton First Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Mark Miller and Rev. Charles Hester officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clarkton First Baptist Church or Liberty Hospice.