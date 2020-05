Or Copy this URL to Share

Berline Beard Gallehugh, 104, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest C. and Roberta Beard. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



