Bernie Morgan, 86, of Wrightsville Beach completed his earthly journey on Friday, January 3, 2020.

He was born to Bernie Lee Morgan and Dorothy Sampson Morgan on June 24, 1933, in Matoaka, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Kay Gooden Morgan of the home; son, B. Lee Morgan, III and wife Rhonda of Sunset Beach; daughter, Suzanne Hamilton Morgan and husband Dave of Wilmington; granddaughters, Morgan, Emmie and Tyler Hamilton; and a sister, Dr. Doris Anne Morgan.

Bernie attended and graduated from Greenbrier Military School; West Virginia University (Sigma Nu) and the University of Maryland, School of Dentistry 1959. He was a captain and dentist in the United States Air Force before starting a private practice. He enjoyed a thriving and patient-oriented dental practice for 44 years until his retirement in 2006.

Bernie was a Sudan Shriner and Mason. He was a lifetime member of Cape Fear Country Club, The Surf Club, Wilmington Sertoma Club, QB and one of his favorites, The Gum Thicket Duck Club. A true athlete, Bernie loved all sports and at some time played most of them. He was all-state in basketball and football. He enjoyed racquetball, tennis, golf, snow and water skiing and of course, duck hunting. He enjoyed good music, dancing and flying.

Bernie leaves behind many family members, friends, co-workers and food junkies to cherish his kind and gracious ways. He would appreciate any donations in his name be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, DukeEye.org or a .

A service will be held Friday, January 10, at 3 p.m. at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Officiating is the Rev. Doug Lain and the Rev. Christina Turner. A reception will follow at the Surf Club, 1 Mallard Street, Wrightsville Beach, from 4-until.