GARLAND — Mrs. Betty Kay Davis, 65, of 150 Granny Lane, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Magnolia Assisted Living Home in Clinton.

Mrs. Davis was born November 24, 1953, in Sampson County. Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents Fred Newton Norris and Lucy Smith Norris.

Mrs. Davis was a faithful and loving wife, mother, granny, sister and aunt. She enjoyed going on trips with family and attending family gatherings before dealing with a long battle of Alzheimer's disease.

The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Windsor United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Gary McMillian and Rev. Brock Meyers. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Garland.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 46 years Bill Davis; one daughter, Tina Clark and husband Chris; one son, Gary Davis and wife Tonya; four grandchildren, Kayla Rand and husband Colton, Gary Alan Davis, Hunter and Cody Clark; two step-grandchildren, Jessie and Johanna Parker, two great-grandchildren, Lena and Leah Rand; two step-great-grandchildren, Drake and Jace Batten; one sister, Phyllis Smith and husband James; one brother, Nelson Norris and wife Amy; a loving mother-in-law, Thelma Davis; and special person, Donna Jones.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:50 p.m. at Windsor United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Service by Carter Funeral Home of Garland.