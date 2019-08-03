Betty Wallace Priest, of Clarkton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, at the age of 83. She was born to the late William (Willie) and Ethel Tucker Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Layton Priest. Betty is survived by two loving brothers: William (Billy) Wallace and Hazel of Morehead City, and Dr. Stephen C. Wallace and Margaret of Wilmington. She is also survived by her loving children: Joni Priest Hall and Ray of Rolesville, Tony Priest of Harrells, Susan Priest of Clarkton, Stephen Priest and Mike Shuler and Shane Baldwin of Durham. She was loved fiercely by her grandchildren: Kevin Ward of Clarkton, Amanda Link and Townsend of Elizabethtown, Ethan Goodwin of Clarkton and Ryan Priest of Harrells. The apples of her eye included four great-grandgirls: Autumn and Emaline Ward of Sarasota, Florida, and Peyton and Addison Link of Elizabethtown. Nieces and nephews include Maria Wallace Harris and Ed of Swansboro, Karen Wallace Speight and Jeff of Rocky Mount, Katherine Wallace Conway and Colin of Fair Haven, New Jersey, Sarah and Molly Wallace of Wilmington, and Chuck Hooper of Orlando, Florida.

A Celebration if Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon at Clarkton Presbyterian Church. The family welcomes and encourages everyone to join them at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clarkton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 663, Clarkton, NC 28433.