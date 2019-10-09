Cecilia Castrogiovanni DiLello, 91, of 502 Baytree Drive, Harrells, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Angel House Hospice Care Center – Lower Cape Fear Hospce in Whiteville.

The youngest sibling to five brothers and sisters, Cecilia was born in Montrose, Pennsylvania, growing up on a dairy farm started by her parents, a short time after immigrating from Sicily.

At a young age, it was discovered that Cecilia had a love and a talent for singing. Throughout her childhood, she sang at local events, in churches and in many competitions leading up to her eventual relocation to New York City to broaden her singing career, where she sang in night clubs and musical productions. Cecilia traveled throughout the East Coast touring, as well as entertaining on cruise lines. Once she started a family with her husband Ernie, they relocated to Binghamton, New York, where they lived until eventually settling in North Carolina in 2000.

Cecilia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed greatly. With her amazing stories, her wisdom and wit, she continued to entertain us all until the last of her days.

She is survived by her children: daughter, Marisa Munger (Paul), of Rockford, Illinois; son, Michael DiLello (Tricia), of Harrells; grandchildren, Kaitlin Smidt, Wisdom Burris, Arianna and Alexandria Munger, Max DiLello; one brother, John Castrogiovanni (Jean), of Montrose, Pennsylvania; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a service and celebration of Cecilia's life in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, where she and her family had an extended family of caring, loving angels who walk this earth. We will all be forever grateful for their years of care.

Donations may be mailed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Whiteville Care Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472, in memory of Cecilia DiLello.