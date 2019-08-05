GARLAND — Mr. Charles "Buck" Edgar Carter, 76, of 11435 Old Mintz Highway, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Mr. Carter was born December 10, 1942, in Pender County, the son of the late Clarence Carter and Margaret Bradshaw Carter. Mr. Carter was a charter member of the Garland Rescue Squad for over 40 years and 16 years of which he served as captain. He also was a founding member of Tom Kerr Hunting Club.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, by Reverend Jeff Hayes and Reverend Chubby Rieber. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Lula P. Carter; two sons, Eddie Carter and wife Jessicca Carter of Garland, and David Carter and wife Nancy Carter of Garland; one sister, Stella "Sister" Hairr of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, Allen Carter, Lucas Keel, Dustin Carter and Andrew Carter.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Eddie Carter 11454 Old Mintz Highway, Garland, NC 28441.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland. www.carterfh.com.