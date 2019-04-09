AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Charles Larry Williams, 68, of Autryville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Freedom Baptist Church, 2099 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Larry was born October 22, 1950, in Sampson County and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Amon "C.A." and Frances Imperato Williams; one grandson, Kolby Lee Marley; and one sister, Denise Williams Barnes.

He retired from Goodyear Tire Company having worked as director of Emergency Services for 42 years. In 2000 he was chosen "Goodyear Employee of the Year." He had previously coached youth baseball and had served as deacon at Freedom Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Williams; two children, Robin Williams Marley (Keith) of Salemburg, and Charles Larry Williams II (Barbara) of White Lake; seven grandchildren, Kendall Marley, McKenzie Williams, Ashlyn Williams, Kaison Marley, Ayden Williams, Kennedy Williams, Spencer Williams; one sister, Nancy Williams Norris (Lee) of Eastover; brother-in-law, Steve Barnes of Autryville; one niece and nine nephews.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.