Charles Russell Wellons II, 71, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville with his beloved family by his side.

Charlie was born in Dunn on March 31, 1948, to the late Florence Cooper and William S. Wellons Sr. He is survived by his wife, Judy R. Wellons; his son Jason Wellons and wife Lindsay of Wade; his daughter Jenna Hilton and husband Dean of White Lake; his five grandchildren, Molly, Brody and Jake Hilton and Addison and Parker Wellons; his two brothers, Billy Wellons Jr. and Cooper Wellons; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence Cooper and Williams S. Wellons, Sr.; his brother David Wellons, Sr.

He was a North Caroina real estate broker and co-owner of the Wellons Companies in North and South Carolina. Over the years, Charlie was actively involved in the community. He loved his church and was a lifetime member of Northwood Temple. At church, he was a leader for the Royal Rangers. Charlie earned his Eagle Scout Award and remained a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He and his brother, Billy, were honored to receive the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts.

Over the years, Charlie served his community in several areas. He was a Divisional Chairman for the United Way of Cumberland County, served on the Board of Directors for the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Lifetime member of the Cumberland County Ducks Unlimited, member of the Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Board of Directors for First Bank.

He was a true outdoorsman. Whether he was snow skiing down a mountain, fishing in the river, tending to his garden, hunting, or water skiing, he enjoyed life and making wonderful memories. From a young age he enjoyed spending time at White Lake. Charlie passed down his love for all outdoor sports, not only to his family, but to numerous friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to attend any of their events or activities.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Northwood Temple Church with Dr. John Hedgepeth officiating. Prior to the funeral service, the family will receive friends Sunday 2:30-4 p.m. at the church. A private entombment will take place at Lafayette Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwood Temple Church, 4250 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

