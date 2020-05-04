Charles Victor Davis, 83, of Cary passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Vic was the son of the late Daniel Roy and Ruby King Davis. He graduated from Bladenboro High School and was promptly signed by the New York (now San Francisco) Giants as a right-handed pitcher, where he spent 10 years in the minor leagues. He often led the league in strikeouts, and was inducted into the Ripley's Believe It or Not for striking out 26 men in an 11-inning game. He struck out Willie Mays, with only three pitches, in spring training with the Giants in Florida. After his ball career, he was employed by Xerox Corporation, retiring after over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Velma; sons, Charlie of the home, and Adam and wife Melissa of Poolesville, Maryland; three granddaughters, Sophie, Violet and Audrey; brothers, Richard (Bess) of Fayetteville, and Danny (Cynthia) of Bladenboro; and sisters Frankie Roberts of Dublin, and JoAnn (Larry) Whitley of Knightdale.



