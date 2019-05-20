Charles W. Coley, 71, died in Duke University Hospital on May 5, 2019, after an extended and brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born in Bladen County on November 18, 1947, and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1966.

Charles completed an associate degree at the Lincoln College of Technology (formerly Nashville Auto-Diesel College) just prior to enlisting in the Army in 1968. He was assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he was trained to work on helicopters. He spent most of his time in Vietnam as a door gunner on various types of assault helicopters.

Mr. Coley was the son of the late Z.K. Coley and Iola Brantley Coley. He is survived by one daughter, Tonya Davis, and two granddaughters, and two great-grandsons, all of Clarkton, North Carolina; two sisters, Carolyn Coley London of Durham, North Carolina, Shelby Jean Farrow, and a brother, Ronald Coley, of Elizabethtown. His sister, Fanny Coley Storms of Mint Hill, and his brothers Millard Wayne Coley Sr. of Marshville, North Carolina, and Z.K. Coley Jr. of Wake Forest, North Carolina, predeceased him.

Charles loved his family and adored his two great-grandsons, Drake and Jace. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He provided us much joy and happiness. He will be sorely missed, but long remembered, by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Coley worked in a variety of jobs including automotive repair, home improvement, logging, selling produce, and became known as the "watermelon man" around Bladen County. He continued to work even after it was determined by the VA that he was a 100 percent disabled combat veteran with two Purple Hearts.

While in the service in Vietnam, Charles was recognized for his many contributions. In November 1969 and in January 1970, he was awarded Air Medals with "V" device. These awards were bestowed for acts of heroism against armed enemies. Charles was also recognized for valorous actions while serving as a door gunner with the 174th Aviation Company. He was recognized in March for ignoring heavy volumes of hostile fire directed against him; Specialist Coley continued to work in exposed areas until all casualties had been removed from the battlefield. Specialist Coley's personal heroism, professional competence, and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service, and reflected great credit upon him, the Americal Division, and the Unites States Army.

Shortly before his death, Charles told his doctors that he wanted to be an organ donor and if his body had any parts that could be used to help someone else he would be happy. This was typical of him. He was always generous, and willing to help anyone he could throughout his life.

Visitation was at the Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Saturday, May 11, and burial followed at the Coley-Gulley Family Cemetery on Coley Road in Durham County.

A memorial service to celebrate his life and honor his numerous accomplishments will be held on June 8, 2019, at The Shrine Club at 2046 N.C. 242, Elizabethtown, North Carolina, from 2 p.m. until everyone goes home. Anyone who wishes to speak or share stories and remarks about Charles is welcome and encouraged to do so. Food will be served.

If you wish to remember Charles in some special way the family suggests that donations be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249 Middlesex, NC, 27557, in honor of Charles W. Coley. His grandparents donated the land for the children's home in 1923.