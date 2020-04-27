Charles W. Helms

Charles W. Helms, 80 of Abbottsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ida Belle Pait Helms; his wife, Joyce Helms; grandson, Jason Lynn Helms Jr.; and his sisters, Pauline Vannoy and Isabell Helms.

Charles is survived by his wife, Ruby Helms of the home; son, Jason Helms (Betsy) of Abbottsburg; brothers, Harold Helms (Geraldine) of Abbottsburg; Dewey Helms (Carol) of Mocksville; three grandchildren, April Stegall (Patrick), Jason Helms III, and Staci Helms; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Melvin Vannoy; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
