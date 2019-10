Chester Clyde Lewis fell asleep in death after a long illness on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Chester was born in Bladenboro on Sept. 6, 1949. He was 70 years old.

A visitation was held Oct. 5 in Greensboro. A small private graveside service will be held Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro.