Connie Faye Lowery Gainey, 77, of Bladenboro, died Wednesday June 26, 2019.

Connie was born July 30, 1941, in South Carolina to the late Talton and Clara Lewis Lowery.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Wade Storms; and a daughter, Angela Faye Kelly.

She is survived by her sons, Craig Storms and wife Margaret, and Roger Storms; stepdaughter, Pandora Lowery; stepson, Harry Wade Storms Jr., "Biff"; brothers, Jim Lowery and wife Faye, Alton Lowery and wife Betty, and Talton Lowery; grandchildren, Wade Kelly, Stephanie Kelly, Beth McLean, Marcus, Austin, Scottie and Nicholas Storms; step-grandchildren, Chad Lowery, Laura Lowery and Kayla Johnson; nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, at noon at Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro with the Rev. Howard Albright officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m. at New Center Baptist Church, 19894 N.C. 131 Bladenboro.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.