Constance Cain Rackley, 75, of Oak Island and White Lake, died Friday, July 26, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Mrs. Rackley was predeceased by her mother, Muzetta Smith Parsons, and her father Curtis Dixon Cain. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, E.L. Rackley; one daughter, Jennifer Hofmann Adkins and husband Todd of Southport; one son, Jason Cain Rackley and wife Amanda of Wilmington; two beloved grandchildren, Cole Dixon Hofmann and Isabella Grace Hofmann both of Southport. Mrs. Rackley was also blessed with two grandchildren through love, Brooke Evans Adkins and Huntington Todd Adkins of Southport.

Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Garland Baptist Church in Garland by Rev. Tom Martin. Entombment will be a private ceremony at the family mausoleum in Garland at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be welcomed to Betty Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital, 2131 5th St., Wilmington, NC 28401, Attn: NICU, Brandy Garris; or, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Services by Carter Funeral Home, Garland. Online at carterfh.com.