Daphne "Billie" Euthema Potter Hardee, 97, of Elizabethtown passed away on September 30, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice with her loving family by her side.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Elizabethtown Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Warren Hill officiating.

Born on October 11, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles Spurgeon Potter and Minnie Lethia Kelly Potter. She was a faithful member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of many church committees over the years. She taught school for 31 years, mostly in the Bladen County system. She was honored in 2015 by being named to East Carolina University Educators Hall of Fame.

Ms. Billie's love of her faith, family and friends was strong and enduring as she was interested and supportive of those near to her and in her community. She cared deeply for teaching and learning and influenced many through her time in the classroom. She will be missed without measure for her love and kindness.

She is survived by her two sons: Charles Matthew Hardee Sr. and wife Betty of Elizabethtown, and James Marion Hardee and wife Beverly of Wrightsville Beach; two daughters, Ann Hardee Jones and husband Richard of Chocowinity, and Jane Hardee Horst and husband Peter of Scotts Hill, eight grandchildren, Charles Matthew Hardee Jr., Lucas Terrell Hardee (Donna), Letha Hardee Wells (Mickey), James Richard Jones III (Kelly), Marcus Hardee Jones (Lilly), J. Daniel Horst (Katherine), Fisher James Hardee and Jackson Potter Hardee. She was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Matthew Francis Hardee; two brothers, Rudolph Potter (Lucy) and Samuel Potter (Juanita); and two sisters, Kathleen Hilton (E.S) and Mary Wells (Percy).

A very special recognition must go to her three caregivers: Sue Kinlaw, Cindy Guyton and Crystal Miller. They were more recently joined by April Miller and Lee Wells. They were relentless in the loving care they provided, going beyond expectations. The family remains forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elizabethtown Christian Academy or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.