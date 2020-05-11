David Daniel Baker, 74, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Bladen County on October 8, 1945, David Baker was raised in Elizabethtown. David served his country in the U.S. Navy before residing in Chicago, Illinois, and Richmond, Virginia, where he raised his family as a loving father, loyal husband and hardworking American. David retired and spent his final years in Elizabethtown surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Janie Baker; wife, Theresa Baker; and brother, Robert Baker. David leaves behind three sons, John Matthews, Joey Matthews and Jason Matthews, all of Richmond, Virginia; a daughter, Brandy Baker of Richmond, Virginia; a brother, Terry Baker of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ruby Hairr of Harrells and Kay Strickland of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren. Due to public health concerns, a private service for family only will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store