Diane Sue Tatum Sholar, 75, of White Oak passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fitzhugh and Edith Tatum, and her husband, J.D. Sholar Jr.

Diane leaves behind two sons, Dwayne Sholar (Wendy) of White Oak and Jerald Sholar (Sherri) of Kingstree, S.C.; one daughter, Jaime S. Barbour (Joel) of White Oak; two brothers, Lee Tatum of Hickory and Tim Tatum of White Oak; and six grandchildren.

Diane was a loving, nurturing wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. Her job as a nurse was her true calling. Diane loved caring for others, always putting their needs before her own. She enjoyed family gatherings, trips to the Outer Banks and playing the piano. Her loving demeanor and sweet personality will be missed by all those who knew her.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in White Oak followed by a funeral service at 4 pm with Rev. Merle Martin and Rev. Karen Davis officiating. Burial will follow the services in White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.