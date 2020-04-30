Donna Glenn Taylor Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Glenn Taylor Butler, 77, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Taylor and Iris Woodburn Taylor and one brother, Clay Taylor. She leaves behind two sons, Michael H. Butler Jr. (Marchelle "Cricket") of Hartsville, South Carolina, and Sean K. Butler (Tabitha) of Bladenboro; three brothers, Ernest Taylor Jr. of Dublin, Phillip Taylor of Lumberton, and Rudy Taylor of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friends, Linda and Billy Krieger. Donna was a loving and talented lady. She cherished her family and her church. Her hobbies were reading, drawing, painting and cake decorating. Donna also enjoyed decorating for the holidays and traveling. She will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved