Doris Fields Inman, 90, of Tar Heel, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edgar Fields and Carrie Kirkman Fields; and her husband of 55 years, Albert Leroy Inman Sr.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, on the grounds at the Purdie United Methodist Church in Tar Heel. The many quilts created by Doris will be on display inside the church for viewing. A graveside service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alton Marshburn and Rev. Mark Gustafson. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

