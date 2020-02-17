Doris Ophelia Batten Dowless, 90, of Whiteville passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Graham Ferrier Batten and Annie Mae Simmons Batten; husband, the Rev. Richard Wesley "R.W." Dowless; one son, Richard Wesley "Dickie" Dowless Jr.; one daughter, Wanda Faye Dowless Batten; four brothers, John Allen Batten, Raymond Earl Batten, Jimmy Ray "Jack" Batten and Billy Gene Batten; and one sister, Peggy Ann Batten Dorman.

Doris leaves behind one son, Jerry Allen Dowless and wife Nancy of Macon; son-in-law, Jerry Wayne Batten; daughter-in-law, Shelby Jean Dowless of Saluda; one brother, Garland Frank Batten of Whiteville; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at White Marsh Baptist Church at 341 Whitehall Road in Whiteville. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at White Marsh Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray Yaw and the Rev. Bruce Cannon officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Whiteville or White Marsh Baptist Church.