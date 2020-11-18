1/
Dorothy Diane Godwin
Dorothy Diane Godwin, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Crisp, and her mother, Becky Thompson; stepfather, Jack Thompson; a brother, Bobby Crisp; and a stepbrother, Jack Arnold Thompson.

Diane leaves behind one son, Jimmy Peterson of New York; one brother, Donnie Crisp of Salvista, Kentucky; one sister, Connie Sedam (John), of Greenwood, Indiana; two stepsisters, Bonnie Thompson, and Patricia Edge; and two grandchildren, Jesse Peterson and Claudia Sorvino.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no services planned at this time.



Published in Bladen Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
