Dorothy Diane Godwin, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Crisp, and her mother, Becky Thompson; stepfather, Jack Thompson; a brother, Bobby Crisp; and a stepbrother, Jack Arnold Thompson.

Diane leaves behind one son, Jimmy Peterson of New York; one brother, Donnie Crisp of Salvista, Kentucky; one sister, Connie Sedam (John), of Greenwood, Indiana; two stepsisters, Bonnie Thompson, and Patricia Edge; and two grandchildren, Jesse Peterson and Claudia Sorvino.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no services planned at this time.