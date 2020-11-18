1/
Dorothy Diane Godwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Diane Godwin, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Crisp, and her mother, Becky Thompson; stepfather, Jack Thompson; a brother, Bobby Crisp; and a stepbrother, Jack Arnold Thompson.

Diane leaves behind one son, Jimmy Peterson of New York; one brother, Donnie Crisp of Salvista, Kentucky; one sister, Connie Sedam (John), of Greenwood, Indiana; two stepsisters, Bonnie Thompson, and Patricia Edge; and two grandchildren, Jesse Peterson and Claudia Sorvino.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no services planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY CLOSEST FRIEND, YOU WILL BE MISSED FOREVER. I LOVE YOU YOUR FRIEND SHILBY BEATTY
shilbybeatty1956@gmail.com Beatty
Friend
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I loved her she always kept a smile on my face,forever she will always be in my heart.
Shilby Beatty
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved