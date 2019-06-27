Dustin Nathanial Ellis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dustin Nathanial Ellis.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHITE LAKE — Dustin Nathanial Ellis, born in Atlanta on Dec. 3, 1986, passed from this earth into heaven to God's loving arms on June 22, 2019.

He leaves behind a daughter, Kaylee Nicole Ellis; mother, Patricia Ellis; father, Steven Ellis; and a sister, Raina Ellis.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Doris Smith, Marion Long Ellis and Nathaniel Gilbert Ellis Jr.

He is survived by grandparents George Smith and Pat Ellis; aunts, Deborah Steelman and Rebecca Wiggle; uncles, Larry, Brian, David and his wife Michelle Ellis; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St. in Kernersville.

Service by Carter Funeral Home of Garland.
Published in Bladen Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.