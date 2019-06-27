WHITE LAKE — Dustin Nathanial Ellis, born in Atlanta on Dec. 3, 1986, passed from this earth into heaven to God's loving arms on June 22, 2019.

He leaves behind a daughter, Kaylee Nicole Ellis; mother, Patricia Ellis; father, Steven Ellis; and a sister, Raina Ellis.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Doris Smith, Marion Long Ellis and Nathaniel Gilbert Ellis Jr.

He is survived by grandparents George Smith and Pat Ellis; aunts, Deborah Steelman and Rebecca Wiggle; uncles, Larry, Brian, David and his wife Michelle Ellis; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St. in Kernersville.

Service by Carter Funeral Home of Garland.