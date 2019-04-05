Elizabeth Adele Aldworth Kiebert, 85, of Clarkton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Kiebert Sr.

Elizabeth is survived by five children: Sharon and husband Wayne Everette, of Elizabethtown; Albert and wife Brenda Kiebert, of Norfolk, Virginia; Kevin and wife Bonnie Kiebert, of King George, Virginia; Jeffrey and wife Melinda Kiebert, of Monroe; and Mark Kiebert, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandchildren Beth, Jason, Chris, Daniel, Amber and Danielle; 13 great-grandchildren; beloved brother-in-law Joe Parinella, of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held a later date at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .