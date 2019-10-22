Ella Mae Dowless Harris, of Hope Mills, went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019, at the age of 86. She passed peacefully at her home.

Ella was born on September 3, 1933, to the late Robie Lee Dowless and Annie (Gause) Dowless. Ella is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Otis Lee Harris of Hope Mills; her parents, Robie and Annie Dowless; her brothers, Henry, LeRoy, Robert, Aaron and Jayford Dowless; her sisters, Mary Jane Hester, Margaret Hester, Irene Carter, McCree Carroll and Isabel Kinlaw.

Ella grew up in Dublin on her family's farm and attended Tar Heel High School where she graduated valedictorian in 1952. Ella was a wonderful homemaker who raised her five children, and instilled them with morals and values that have served them well through their lives. She had an unwavering faith in God. Ella and her family attended Hope Mills Church of God. She enjoyed participating in Ladies Ministries and choir. She was truly a blessing to her family, church and community.

Later in life, she enjoyed working with her daughter, Brenda, at Apple Crate Naturals and volunteering at The Alms House with her best friend, Magdalene. Ella loved her family very much and was constantly surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, June Morfi of Seale, Alabama; Anne Shipman and Brenda Harris of Fayetteville; Alice and husband Eric Totherow of Charlotte; one son, Lee and wife Angela Harris of Raleigh; and nine grandchildren, Rebecca (Anthony) Boone, Phillip Morfi, Michelle (Michael) Sanchez, Emily Davis, Allison Davis, Cliff Totherow, Jaime (Ryan) Pigg, Harrison Totherow and George Harris; and five-great grandchildren, Isaac, Alyana, Gabriella, Michael and Josiah.

Her family will be forever grateful to her dedicated and loving caregivers, Michelle Sanchez (granddaughter) and Patti Walton.

A celebration of Ella's life was held at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.