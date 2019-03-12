Eloise Evers Koehler, 82 passed away peacefully in her sleep and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Funeral service were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Bruce Martin and Pastor Sara Salter. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

She was born February 2, 1937, to the late Allen Marshall Evers and Ida Carroll Evers. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Evers, Hubert Evers and D.J. Evers; and a sister, Kathleen Dowless.

She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and retired from Bladen Community College with 30 years of service.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Koehler, III; and daughter, Sylvia Koehler; son, George Koehler, IV and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eloise's honor to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251 (gideons.org) or to Operation Christmas Child through Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanspurse.org).

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.