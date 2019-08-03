Emma Lee Beard Brisson, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Emma Beard; siblings, Lillian Clark, Alma Britt, Walter Beard, Pauline Slaughter, Mary Wilkens and Ruby Davis. Emma Lee leaves behind her husband, Tommy Brisson of the home; son, Thomas Brisson; daughter, Pam Taylor and husband Greg, all of Dublin; three grandsons, Justin Taylor (Sarah Ann), Derek Taylor (Mindy) and Nicholas Taylor, all of Raleigh; four great-grandchildren, Brisson Taylor, Miller Taylor, Anderson Taylor and Charlie Taylor; two special nephews that were like sons, Ronald Williamson and Bobby Williams; seven nieces, 10 nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Emma Lee was a hairdresser for 25 years. She also was an associate teacher in a special education classroom for seven years. She substituted at Dublin Primary for several years. She loved children and enjoyed seeing them learn. Emma was a very loving, nurturing person always thinking of others before herself. She loved her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Dublin First Baptist Church fellowship hall with a funeral at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Jason Lee and Pastor Tommy Knight will be officiating the service. Burial will follow services in the Allen Cemetery.