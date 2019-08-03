Emma Lee Beard Brisson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Lee Beard Brisson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emma Lee Beard Brisson, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Emma Beard; siblings, Lillian Clark, Alma Britt, Walter Beard, Pauline Slaughter, Mary Wilkens and Ruby Davis. Emma Lee leaves behind her husband, Tommy Brisson of the home; son, Thomas Brisson; daughter, Pam Taylor and husband Greg, all of Dublin; three grandsons, Justin Taylor (Sarah Ann), Derek Taylor (Mindy) and Nicholas Taylor, all of Raleigh; four great-grandchildren, Brisson Taylor, Miller Taylor, Anderson Taylor and Charlie Taylor; two special nephews that were like sons, Ronald Williamson and Bobby Williams; seven nieces, 10 nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Emma Lee was a hairdresser for 25 years. She also was an associate teacher in a special education classroom for seven years. She substituted at Dublin Primary for several years. She loved children and enjoyed seeing them learn. Emma was a very loving, nurturing person always thinking of others before herself. She loved her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Dublin First Baptist Church fellowship hall with a funeral at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Jason Lee and Pastor Tommy Knight will be officiating the service. Burial will follow services in the Allen Cemetery.
Published in Bladen Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.