Ernest "Bucky" Needham passed away at home on May 9, 2019, after 78 wonderful years of life.

Mr. Needham was born on October 2, 1940, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He wasn't born in the South but he got here as soon as he could. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Dorothy Needham.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Needham of the home; three sons, Ernest Needham (Regina) of Massachusetts, William Needham (Helene) of Cary, and David Needham of Arizona; three daughters, Denise Hagemeier (Bruce) of Elizabethtown, Janice Goss (Randy) of New Hampshire, and Christine Hawkins (Craig) of New Hampshire; one brother, Dwight Needham (Margaret) of Texas; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Bucky was an accomplished horseshoer and a real renaissance man. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Alan M. Sumner and the USS Melvin R. Norman. He loved his farm, all animals, food, all people and especially his family. He could fix anything: horses, dogs, machines, people and fences.

He celebrated every day of his life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Please join the celebration of Bucky's life at Eastwind Farm, 274 Ruskin Road, Elizabethtown, on May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. We hope you come ready to share your favorite Bucky story.