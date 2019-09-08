Mrs. Felicia Dawn Rogers Callihan, 51, of Bladenboro, NC, left her earthly body to be with her Savior in Heaven on Friday September 6, 2019.

Felicia was such a caring and outgoing individual who never met a stranger. After graduating from Tar Heel High School in 1986, she married the love of her life, Wilbur "Craig" Callihan. Together they have one beloved son Wilbur "Blake" Callihan and wife Nikki of Lake City, South Carolina, and two darling grandsons, Mark "Sawyer" Allen and Wilbur "Timothy" Callihan.

Felicia was preceded in death by her father Hubert Earl Rogers Jr., paternal grandparents Hubert Earl Rogers Sr. and Helen Kinlaw Rogers, all of Wilmington, and maternal grandparents John Samuel Carroll and Cora Lee Carroll of Tar Heel.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Jerry Rogers of Tar Heel; sister, Tracy Butler (husband Tommy), and their son Austin, of Tar Heel; and her brother, Trey Rogers and wife Linda, of Wilmington; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Felicia followed her caring nature to pursue her nursing degree and later her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of South Carolina in 2006. Her life was such a blessing to her family, friends as well as the countless patients that were under her care.

She will be dearly missed in this life, but the family rejoices that she is in a place with no more sorrow and no more pain.

There will be a visitation of friends on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown at 4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 5 p.m. Rev. Jason Williams and Rev. Ron Barnes will officiate the service. Burial will take place immediately following at Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro.

"And God shall wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." Rev 21:4.