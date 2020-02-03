Florence Lennon Suggs, 80, of Bladenboro, passed away on February 1, 2020.

Florence was born on November 28, 1939, to the late James Clarence and Rebecca Register Callihan. Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Rodney Lennon; and two brothers, Alex and Jimmy Callihan.

Florence is survived by her husband, Buddy Suggs of the home; son, Greg Lennon and wife Sara of Bladenboro; daughter, Becky Stephens and husband Brent of Bladenboro; five grandchildren, Nicole White and husband Christopher, Scott Stephens, Lawrence Lennon and wife Ashleigh, Forrest Lennon and wife Summer, Chandler Lennon; and five great-grandchildren, Noah and Ethan White, Brody Lennon, Salem Lennon and Teegen Lennon.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Galeed Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will follow on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Galeed Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Galeed Baptist Church Missions, 571 Galeed Church Road, Bladenboro, NC 28320.