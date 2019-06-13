Frances Gooden Adams died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after many years of declining health. She was born in Bladen County on July 10, 1933 to Alden and Ruth Gooden of Elizabethtown.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, Enid B. Adams; children, James Warren Adams and wife, Scarlett, infant son, Walter Franklin Adams; grandchild, Melissa Britney Phillips; sisters, Louise Maiden, Betsy Barfield; brothers, McCauley Gooden and James (Jim) Gooden; and close friends, Margaret Warwick, Thelma Parrish and Louise Farah.

She is survived by her children, Debra A. Foster and spouse, Scott, of Elizabethtown, Patricia Lynn McCann and spouse, Kevin of Newport News, Virginia; grandchildren, Devan M. Foster and spouse, Riley, of Somerville, Massachussetts, and Chandler Dalton Foster and spouse, Sydney Bohn, of Charlotte; a sister; Mary Ward and spouse, John M. Ward, of Clarkton; sister-in-law, Linda Parnell of Waynesville, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Larry Buffkin of Dublin.

Graveside services were Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Bladen Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Her nephew, Pastor Billy Ward, will be officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery immediately following the service. Services are provided by Carter Funeral Home, Garland.