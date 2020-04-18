On April 15, 2020, Frank Dewey James of Lumberton passed away just hours short of his and his wife Nancy's 59th wedding anniversary.

He served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy, where he retired as GMG Chief Petty Officer. He then retired from working at the Newport News Shipbuilding Dry Dock Company for 25 years. He was well known in his community by his love of farming and he freely shared that bounty of love with family and neighbors. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dewey was proceeded in death by his parents, Ruby Mckee and Lawrence James.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. Martin James; children, Frank Dewey James Jr. and fiancee Sherita, Walter Thomas James and wife Sharon, Selena James Smith and husband Keith; grandchildren, Thomas Andrew James, Samantha R. James and fiance Charles, Marie T. Smith and her fiance David, and April R. Smith; great-grandchildren, Michael Terry, Avery Smith, Grayson James and Micah Hines; and first cousin, Bettye and husband, Ed Galdrikian.

Dewey will be laid to rest at Monroe Family Cemetery in Tar Heel following a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Butler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 638, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.