Fronie Mae Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She was the loving Christian mother of 12 children (six boys and six girls), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband was Charles James Mitchell who preceded her in death.

Fronie Mae was born on January 24, 1930, as the second child of Pross and Fronie Drye, who had four children (two boys and two girls). She was named Fronie after her mother's name which was a Native American tradition. Fronie is also the Greek word for wise in Matthew 7:24 (pronounced fron'-ee-mos Strong's Greek Dictionary).

She truly loved the Lord and chose to serve Him at an early age asking the Lord to give her a double portion of the Holy Spirit.

She enjoyed tending to a large garden from which she cooked, canned and shared the produce with many others. She was known both for her strength of character and gentle warmth of nurturing.

Like her mother, she memorized and repeated the Scriptures such as Psalms 23 (The Lord is My Shepherd), Psalms 1 (Blessed), Matthew 6:9-13 (The Lord's Prayer) and Psalms 107:1 "O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good: for His mercy endureth for ever." She died while sleep and continues to rest in peace awaiting the blessing of the resurrection.

A memorial service giving praise to God for her life that she lived as an example in the way of righteousness will be held at Pathway to Peace Ministries in Peachland on Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Philadelphia SDA Church in Council on Sunday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m.