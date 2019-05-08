George Moore Jr., 88, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Whiteville, NC.

He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years Dell Whitley Moore, his parents George May Moore and Bessie Thorn Moore, and by his eight siblings.

George is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Moore Jessup of Greenville, NC; son, Gregory George Moore of Raleigh; grandchildren, Robert Henry Jessup of Raleigh and Hannah Jessup Cooke and husband Bryant of Greenville. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Doris Moore Taylor of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews.

George was born June 19, 1930, in Wilson County. He graduated from Lucama High School and enlisted in the United States Army. George fought in the Korean War and was awarded many honors, most significantly a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. After returning from Korea, he married the love of his life Dell and they shared a wonderful union together.

George retired in 1987 with 36 years of service with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company in Elizabethtown, NC.

George was an active member of the Elizabethtown community. He was a mason. In his younger years he coached Little League. He loved baseball and could keep up with most any statistic.

George was also an active member of the Elizabethtown Baptist Church until the past several years. He was a deacon and served on various boards of the church throughout his life. He was a member of the B.F. Rollins Sunday school class.

George, along with Dell, enjoyed visiting and caring for others. George was a humble, selfless man. He loved the Lord, his family and his friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Elizabethtown Baptist Church fellowship hall. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow the services in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown, NC 28337, or to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472.