Georgia Brisson Blake, 83 years, daughter of Nelson Brisson Sr. and Lydia Guyton Brisson, was born into a large and loving farm family in rural Bladen County, N.C. She attended the Hamlet Hospital School of Nursing and there met her husband of over 60 years, the late Dr. Lynn F. Blake. After her husband completed his medical training in 1968 they moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, with their young family. Georgia and Lynn were members of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, in which Georgia participated in countless activities including Sunday school, choir, women's circle, and the FISH pantry, and enjoyed cooking for her church family.

After completing bachelor's degrees in both nursing and education, Georgia earned her master's degree in education and worked for several years as a public health and home health nurse. Later she became administrative director of the University of Tennessee Family Practice Residency program, where she was also assistant professor as well as beloved "den mother" to residents and faculty. After retiring from her position at UT Medical Center, she served as ombudsman to the Farragut/Summit View nursing home, where she served as liaison between residents and administration until 2017, checking in with each resident weekly.

She was preceded in death by her father Nelson, mother Lydia, husband Lynn, and sister Mildred Guyton. She leaves sisters, Mary Ramsay (husband Bill), Ernestine Guyton, Grace Hammill, and Emma Pait (husband Bill); brothers, Nelson Brisson, William Brisson (wife Brenda), and Ronald Brisson (wife Joyce); children, Michael (wife Mary) and Lesli (husband Kneeland); grandchildren, Christopher Blake, Blake Senn (wife Lindsey), Jared Blake, Cole Senn, and Rebecca Blake; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Georgia will be greatly missed, but she is at peace with her loving Heavenly Father.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists, especially Martha, and to Georgia's physicians Doctors Bernard, Bienvenu, Martin and Lee.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Georgia by visiting her memorial website at: www.forevermissed.com/georgia-brisson-blake.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials designated "Lynn and Georgia Blake Scholarship Fund" to Trinity Health Foundation, 520 West Summit Hill Avenue, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN, 37902. Or, send them designated "Fish Pantry" to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909.