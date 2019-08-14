Harvey Winston Sasser, 76, born December 8, 1942, of Elizabethtown passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Sasser, and son, Jeff Sasser.

Harvey leaves behind his loving wife, Juanita; daughter, Jill Sasser Whitson and husband Eric Whitson; stepdaughter, Kristie Sanford; also mother, Annie Sasser; siblings, Harold Dean Sasser (Dot), Elroy Sasser (Marilyn), Judy Stanfield, Eddie Sasser and Annette Bell (David). Harvey also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Harvey was known for his love of fast cars, clean vehicles and his animals, Riley, Daisy and Jack. He retired from Skyland Exxon after many years of driving his wrecker. He made the '69 Red Chevrolet Impala! He was also known for his pristine yard work and his handmade yard art. If it could be made, he made it.

Please remember the family in your prayers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Lisbon Baptist Church. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Annie Sasser.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or A Shelter's Friend, P.O. Box 2983, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.