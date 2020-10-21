Henry Laverne "Sam" Porter, 88, of Wallace passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Porter and Mae Allison Porter, and one son, Bobby Porter.

Sam leaves behind his loving wife, Linda A. Porter of Wallace; son, William "Bill" Porter of Elizabethtown; one stepson, William Pike (Debbie) of Raleigh; one daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Briggs of Cleveland, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Lavonda Teachey (Neil) of Rose Hill; two brothers, Ben "Louis" Porter of Maryland, and Paul H. Porter (Anita) of Florida; one sister, Faye Garber of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Robert "Tres" Briggs III, Justin Briggs, Hunter Briggs, Heather Briggs, Layla Williams, John Pike, Christopher Pike, Kayla Pike, and Sunshine Walsh; and seven great-grandchildren.

Sam adored his family. He was a compassionate man who would give you the shirt right off his back. Among his many accomplishments, Sam ran a sawmill, operated two restaurants, the Log Cabin in Tar Heel and Sam's Place at White Lake; and drove a truck. He enjoyed water skiing, farming and boxing. He was known for passing his words of wisdom to anyone who would listen. His generosity and mentoring will certainly be missed.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Centerville Baptist Church in Kelly. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.