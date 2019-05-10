Hope Williams Bell, 95, of Elizabethtown passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur P. Williams and Roxie McDonald Williams; husband, Fred J. Bell; three sisters, Winnie, Cat and Adealide; and one grandson, Jimmy Brigman.

Ms. Bell leaves behind three daughters, Jane Dodson, Patti Suggs and Ruth Harrelson (Paul), all of Elizabethtown; one son, David Bell (Annette) of White Oak; six grandchildren, Patricia Watkins (Glenn), Barbara Brigman, Ben Suggs (Karen) Jeremy Harrelson, Allyson Priest (Brandon) and Joanna Stewart (Kevin); and 12 great-grandchildren, Trista, Thad, Tyler, C.J., Alli, Alyssa, Reid, Hartleigh, Kaety, Ryen, Jake and Nate.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with Rev. Jay Winston officiating. Burial will follow the services in Old Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Old Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 901 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown, or Liberty Hospice, 44 McNeill Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her caretaker Pat Carroll and Christie Bowen, nurse with hospice.