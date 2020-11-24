1/1
Howard Kenneth Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Howard Kenneth Bryan, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Friday November 13, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Kenneth was born January 4, 1945 in Lumberton, the son of the late Howard K. Bryan and Marjorie H. Bryan. He is survived by children, Kenneth Christopher (Chris) Bryan of Ocean Isle Beach, and Amanda Bryan Knott of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Vivian Margaret Bryan, Tripp Knott and Margaret Worth Knott; and a sister, Ellen Jane Bryan, and brother, Daniel Bryan, both of Tar Heel.

Mr. Bryan received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician aboard the USS Roosevelt during Vietnam.

Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved