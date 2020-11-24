Mr. Howard Kenneth Bryan, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Friday November 13, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Kenneth was born January 4, 1945 in Lumberton, the son of the late Howard K. Bryan and Marjorie H. Bryan. He is survived by children, Kenneth Christopher (Chris) Bryan of Ocean Isle Beach, and Amanda Bryan Knott of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Vivian Margaret Bryan, Tripp Knott and Margaret Worth Knott; and a sister, Ellen Jane Bryan, and brother, Daniel Bryan, both of Tar Heel.

Mr. Bryan received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician aboard the USS Roosevelt during Vietnam.

Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.