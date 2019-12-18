Inez Grimes Thompson of Abilene, Texas, passed on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 92.

Inez was born in Tar Heel, North Carolina, on April 7, 1927, to Alston and Fannie Grimes. She was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and she finally retired to Tar Heel.

Inez is preceded in death by her parents Alston and Fannie; her son Anthony Dykes; her siblings Billy Ray Grimes, Walter Grimes, Mozelle Hardy and Tina Hall. She is survived by her brother Chuck (Nadine) Grimes; her son Eric (Patti) Watson; and her grandchildren, Rachelle Fields, Jason Watson, Corey Watson and Austina Dykes. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.

Inez's memorial service will be held in Tar Heel on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Grimes-Singletary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Inez's name to the .