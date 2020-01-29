James Macon Ivey

SWANSEA, S.C. — James Macon Ivey, 91, of Swansea, South Carolina, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Charlotte Ruth Jones Ivey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, South Carolina, with Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include sons, Norm Ivey (Theresa) and Joel Ivey (Shelley); and daughters, LeLynn Koch and Eileen Ivey.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Published in Bladen Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
