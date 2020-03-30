James Peyton Royal, Sr., 96, of Clarkton, N.C. went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020.

Peyton was predeceased by his parents, Robert Lee and Kizzy Florence Royal, and his wife of 63 years, Vera Rogers Royal. He is survived by his four children, Jim of Salisbury, Maryland, Sue of Raleigh, Ashley (Beth) of Holden Beach, Allan of Raleigh; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Peyton received an undergraduate degree from Wake Forest, and a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University where he met Vera, the love of his life. Upon graduation, he began his 25-year ministry as a Baptist pastor. He retired as a special education teacher at Clarkton High School. His passions included music, gardening, walking, painting and travel. In recent years, Peyton enjoyed serving as the organist at his church.

A memorial service will be held at Clarkton United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarkton United Methodist Church, or the James Peyton and Vera Rogers Royal Scholarship, Duke Divinity School.