James Rudolph Inman passed away peacefully October 8, 2019, in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Fairmont on January 19, 1924, the second child of James Hobson Inman and Annie Blanche Stephens. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Gore Inman; four brothers, Jesse, Horace, Paul and George; and one sister, Emma Joyce Marshall.

Rudolph is survived by his children, Nancy Inman Newby, of Charlotte; James Wayne Inman (Debbie), of Charlotte; Helen Inman Kaleel (Richard), of Clinton; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A Service of Life and Celebration will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fred Davis Activity Building and at other times at the home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Mission Fund, PO Box 759, Elizabethtown, NC 28337, or Liberty Hospice, 44 McNeill Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472.