FAYETTEVILLE — On Tuesday, August 21, 2019, Jan Faircloth Pugh, 47, of Fayetteville passed away after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Jan, and her identical twin sister, Jo, were born to Jim and Sylvia Faircloth on July 21, 1972. She graduated from Harrells Christian Academy in 1990. She then attended the College of Charleston and Meredith College, from which she graduated in 1994. She worked as the office manager for Jim's Pawn Shop. Jan married Trey Pugh on November 1, 2003, and in June of 2007, she gave birth to the love of her life, Hudson Elizabeth Pugh.

Jan was known for her strong will and spirited personality. She never hesitated to speak her mind or share her opinions, popular or not. She was fiercely loyal and thoughtful to her family and friends. Jan openly shared her battle with metastatic breast cancer in hopes that her knowledge and struggles might inspire or help others. From the moment she was diagnosed on September 27, 2013, Jan chose to fight and continue to live her life to the fullest, and she was continually amazed by the kindness of both friends and strangers. She was grateful for the wonderful life she was given on this earth, and she credited her medical oncologist, Dr. Mark Graham of Waverly Hematology Oncology, with giving her the chance to see her daughter, Hudson, grow into an amazing young woman.

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Trey Pugh; her daughter, Hudson Pugh; her parents, Jim and Sylvia Faircloth; and her twin sister, Jo Faircloth. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Ginna Dark Pugh, and father-in-law, David Samuel Pugh Jr.; brother-in-law, Edwin and his wife Laura Pugh; and nieces Katie and Molly Pugh.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Cape Fear Botanical Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 305, RALEIGH, NC 27607.

