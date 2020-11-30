Janice Edge Guyton, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born on March 1, 1943, in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, to Cecil Porter Edge and Annie Cross Edge. She married her high school boyfriend, Bobby R. Guyton, on June 6, 1963, and he survives her.

Janice loved children, old people and animals, not necessarily in that order. She grew up at the back door of the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, and the church and its people held a special place in her heart. Before her health limited her activities, you could usually find her at the church, keeping the nursery, teaching Sunday school, or serving family night dinners, along with the many other roles she served in the church in her lifetime.

For many years, Janice worked outside the home as a hairdresser, as an administrative assistant at Elizabethtown Elementary School, and as the owner of a small business in downtown Elizabethtown. Despite her many vocations, she always believed her real job was to love on people, and her servant's heart found those opportunities in the community, and especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It wasn't unusual to see her playing with dolls, playing catch, making a basketball hoop with her arms, driving the boat on White Lake while the children skied, cheering at ballgames, or any other activity that was important to the people she loved, which was usually after a morning treat of cream cheese roll-ups and homemade donuts from her kitchen.

She loved the Bible, and was a living example of Colossians 3:23-24: "Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord and not for people, knowing that it is from the Lord that you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve."

Janice is survived by her husband Bobby Guyton; her son, Shep Guyton and wife Kelly; her daughter, Jan Guyton Potter and husband Tommy; her grandchildren, Austin Guyton and wife Natalia, Miller Guyton Howenstine, husband John, their daughter and Janice's great-grandchild Hadley, Quan Luddley, Robert Guyton and Davis Guyton; her sister, Ann Cecile Warner; her brother, Wayne Edge and wife Anita; her "Cousins" from the Cross and Edge families; her many nieces and nephews; and all of those she called family, as well as loyal and loving caregiver Ann Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church Columbarium Fund, PO Box 576, Elizabethtown NC 28337, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://www.alz.org). As a result of concern for the health of others, the family will ask you to join in celebrating Janice's life at a later date.